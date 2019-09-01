Steps needed to protect constitutional values: CM

Efforts are needed from legal fraternity for safeguarding Constitutional values that are increasingly under attack in the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Recent developments on the national scene were reminiscent of a past dark age and underlined the need for protecting individual freedom and strengthening democracy, Mr. Vijayan said on Saturday, inaugurating the 13th State conference of the All India Lawyers' Union (AILU) here. “Lawyers have a key role to play, and they can scarcely remain aloof from such problems. The very legal system is founded on ideas like freedom, secularism and democracy enshrined in the Constitution that are now in peril,” he said.

Fundamental rights and individual freedom were being trampled upon almost every day. The idea of free political activity was being challenged.

Certain forces were attempting to usurp the federal structure of the country and the parliamentary form of governance, seeking to replace them with a unitary system.

“In such a scenario, what relevance will the courts and the lawyers have? These are issues that require serious thought on the part of the legal fraternity,” the Chief Minister said. “Here we have a situation where a habeas corpus had to be filed to ascertain whether a leading political leader was alive or dead,” he said.

The legal fraternity should introspect whether their social commitment had decreased in recent times, he said.

Advocate General C.P. Sudhakara Prasad, who heads the AILU state unit, presided over the function.