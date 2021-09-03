Steering State’s conservation effort

S. Girikumar heads panel involved in setting up conservation lab at museum

For Pune-based art conservator S. Girikumar, it is a dream come true. Nearly 30 years after he first put up a proposal for conservation of the State’s cultural heritage, he is heading a technical committee involved in setting up a modern conservation lab at the museum here and supervising the restoration of paintings, including those by Raja Ravi Varma.

It was his association with Museum Additional Chief Secretary V. Venu that in 2018 saw him guide the stabilisation of objects that were salvaged from the Muziris-Kodungalloor area after the floods. Realising the lack of expertise in conservation in the State, Mr. Girikumar stressed the need for a state-of-the-art facility, and submitted a detailed proposal to the authorities.

Last year, he was approached by the museum authorities for his technical expertise in a project for conservation of paintings in possession of the department. Instead of a contract for the work, he suggested that a lab be set up here to ensure continuity in conservation efforts.

A detailed financial outlay was given, and the technical committee set up to advise and select trained conservators.

National treasures

“The paintings in the art gallery in the museum are national treasures... Ravi Varma, Rabindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy, Nicholas Roerich, Nandalal Bose. We cannot take a casual approach to them,” says Mr. Girikumar.

The idea, he says, is that the lab should continue beyond this project, as there is much conservation work that can be done in the State.

The lab has been planned as a flexible space, with movable equipment to accommodate larger objects such as sculptures.

The money remaining after setting up of the equipment is being used for restoration of 16 paintings in the first phase. Mr. Girikumar and fellow panel member Sreekumar Menon have identified the paintings, most of them by Ravi Varma.

Mr. Girikumar has already started work on some sketches that require stabilisation and treatment before they can be put up for display in the new gallery coming up on the museum premises.