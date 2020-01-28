Steel racket: second accused arrested

A Kerala police team has arrested the second accused in a case where a steel company owner was swindled out of a huge sum of money over a steel deal.

The accused, Kurmana Kameshwara Rao, 49, Kotha Jalaripeta, Visakhapatanam, was arrested by a special investigation team of the cybercrime police station, Thiruvananthapuram, from Visakhapatanam, on January 24. The first accused in the case, Vadalamani Ravi Shankar, had been arrested on December 1 last year.

Both men have been arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the proprietor of Naveen Agencies. According to the complaint, he had paid them ₹9.80 lakh for steel bars.

He had placed an order for steel after seeing an online ad. After the payment for the consignment was concluded through an online transaction, he was forced to make two more payments — of ₹75,000 and ₹35,000 — on different pretexts. When the steel consignment failed to arrive, the steel firm proprietor had approached the police.

A team led by Cybercrime Dy.SP Jiji N. led the investigation under the supervision of Thiruvananthapuram range DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin.