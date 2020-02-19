Status studies on preschools to be released today

Thiruvananthapuram

19 February 2020 01:15 IST

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath will on Wednesday release the status studies conducted by the Samagra Shikha, Kerala, in preschools that receive government honorarium and select anganwadis.

There are preschools that function under the General Education Department in the State, anganwadis that function under the Women and Child Development Department, not to mention scores of unrecognised preschools. However, there is no uniformity in what students learn here. In 2018-19, Samagra Shiksha had put forward the idea of scientific pre-schooling before the Ministry of Human Resource Development. This was so that programme implemented in preschools under the General Education Department reached anganwadis too.

When it was decided to extend activity corners as part of Samagra Shiksha’s project to 1,000 preschools this year, status studies were conducted in the institutions.

The status study reports will be released along with a teachers’ handbook for setting up the activity corners. The projects for next year based on the reports will be discussed at a workshop.