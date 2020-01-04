State to take more cover under Miyawaki forests

Miyawaki method of afforestation, which has revolutionised the concept of urban afforestation by turning backyards into mini-forests, is to come up on the Government office premises, residential complexes, school premises, and puramboke land.

The Government intervention comes in the wake of the highly successful technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki and executed in the State by individuals to increase the green cover in urban and semi-urban areas.

The Forest Department has been tasked with the role of the nodal agency for developing Miyawaki forests in the State. To take the initiative forward, official sources said each department had been asked to nominate nodal officers in the State and district levels.

Even departments like Port and Hydrographic survey have stepped in and designated nodal officers to assist the Forest department in increasing the green cover through Miyawaki method. The departments have been asked to formally issue orders.

By promoting natural vegetation on land destroyed by natural calamities and man-induced mistakes, Miyawaki managed to raise mini forests along the coastline of Japan. The replication of the model across Kerala, which has suffered floods, landslips and soil erosion,assumes significance with the Rebuild Kerala initiative on in the State.

Already, the Miyawaki afforestation has been adopted in 15 places with the support of Nature’s Green Guardians Foundation (NGGF), an NGO. Developing each cent of land under the Miyawaki method is estimated to cost around ₹1 lakh.

The Forest department has taken the first step already and had adopted the technique at Valavatti, near Neyyar dam in the capital, Nedumbassery in Ernakulam, and Mudikkode in Thrissur district. Using this, it is possible to grow a variety of native species in as little a space as 600 sq.ft. Nature lovers have evinced interest in the model.

City-based nature lover M.R. Hari has already converted his two-acre plot in the suburbs into a mini-forest using the Miyawaki technique to spearhead the initiative. It was on January 2 last year that Mr. Hari and others developed a Miyawaki forest on five cents at Kanakakkunnu palace premises for Kerala Tourism with 426 saplings belonging to 120 species.