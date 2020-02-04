‘State to take lead for securing more from Centre’

Kerala will take the lead in mobilising the support of States for mounting pressure on the Centre for protecting fiscal federalism and securing its due from the divisible pool of taxes, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.
Replying to a calling attention motion of K. Suresh Kurup in the Assembly on Monday on the need to exert pressure on the Centre for providing eligible financial allocation, Dr. Isaac said a meeting of Finance Ministers of various States would be held in Chandigarh to decide on a course of action.
The 15th Union Finance Commission’s award of ₹15,575 crore for the State is perhaps the lowest, he said.
Other than mobilising the support of the Finance Ministers of various States, the government would take the lead in garnering public opinion against the decisions to slash the States’ share from the tax pool, he said.
