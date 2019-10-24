State to float diaspora bonds

The State government is planning to float diaspora bonds to source NRI investments to fund its development initiatives, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing his weekly television interactive session, Naam Munnottu, Mr. Vijayan said that the government was implementing various innovative and productive schemes for NRI’s to park their funds.

The diaspora bond would be the new option for NRIs to partner in the State’s development and safely invest their savings.

Rail line

The government had decided to construct the semi-high-speed railway line from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod at a cost of ₹65,000 crore.

The savings of NRIs could be utilised for the project and the diaspora bond was a move in this score, he said.

A slew of development projects had been envisaged as part of Kannur International Airport too.

NRI investors would be given an exclusive slot in these projects.

The government was also keen on making use of small and medium investments by the NRIs.

The success of Cochin International Airport Limited was proof that the NRI investments would be safe and attract good returns too.

The company had given 27% dividend last year, he said.

Various international companies had come forward to make substantial investments in the State.

The NRI investments would have a guarantee and get better returns than bank deposits, he said.