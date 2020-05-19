State to create skill talent pool

With the COVID-19 pandemic shaking up the global economy, the State government has embarked on an endeavour to create a talent pool of skilled personnel with technical competence to meet the future challenges of the job sector.

Spearheading the initiative, the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) is organising ‘Kaikkorkkaam Nalla Naalekkayi’ (Let’s join hands for a better tomorrow) in association with the Department of Non Resident Keralites Association (NoRKA) to formulate development strategies that could be implemented by various departments and to undertake skill development programmes through the agency’s community skill parts spread across the State.

The programme assumes importance with the State witnessing a phenomenon of reverse migration in large numbers, particularly from the Middle East, which is feared to have resulted in a drastic fall in foreign remittances. According to NoRKA statistics, close to 39 lakh people returned to the State during the last few years. Besides, the pandemic also rendered several people unemployed and young graduates face an uncertain future owing to the economic slowdown.

The preparatory discussions will commence with a panel discussion between Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel and State Planning Board member B. Ekbal on Wednesday. K.M. Subhash, technocrat entrepreneur and consultant in skill development, will moderate the session. Subsequently, officials and experts in other sectors including finance, local self-government institutions, labour, agriculture and tourism will join the series of discussions.

The deliberations would focus on the evolving industrial landscape, emerging employment opportunities, and skills required to establish careers in new job frontiers, official sources said.