State seeks ₹207 cr. from Railways to acquire land

The government has sought ₹207 crore from Railways for the cost of acquiring 14.80 hectares for doubling seven km of rail line from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Nemom and for the coaching terminal at Nemom.

With the State according priority for fast-tracking land acquisition, Railways have decided to deposit the first tranche of ₹40 crore in the State exchequer. Land to the extent of 1.57 ha is needed in Thycaud village, 1.75 ha in Thirumala, 4.57 ha in Nemom, and 6.89 ha in Pallichal.

Chief Engineer (Construction), Southern Railway, Ernakulam, Shaji Zachariah met Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Principal Secretary, Transport, K.R. Jyothilal and sought steps to expedite land acquisition.

Railways want the doubling of the Nemom stretch and the track doubling via Kottayam to be completed in two years to bring more long-distance mail and express trains to capital.

The social impact assessment unit of the Centre for Management Development, Thycaud, has been entrusted with the social impact assessment (SIA) study.

DPR submitted

The detailed project report (DPR) for the ₹116-crore Nemom coaching terminal was submitted to the Railway Board with changes in the plan for the terminal.

Itwill take at least two months for getting approval from the board as key wings of Finance and Traffic will have to vet it, sources said.

The pit line was mooted by the board, as suggested by the Thiruvananthapuram railway division, by reducing the number of stabling lines from the proposed five to four.

Preliminary works

The ₹15-crore preliminary works on Phase I of the terminal, for which foundation stone was laid on March 7, are on. Works for two platforms, each 600-m-long, and railway tracks, each 750-m-long, are on to divert the existing tracks.

Four stabling lines, a pit line, two additional platform lines, and a shunting neck will come up in Phase I and a complete coaching terminal with power car shed, four pit lines, and sick lines in Phase II. Tenders can be floated by the CAO only after the board gives the nod, sources said.