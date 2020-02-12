State plans to establish 15anganwadi-cum-creches

Fifteen anganwadi-cum-creches will come up in the State on a pilot basis as part of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) of the Women and Child Development Department.

Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja said sanction had been given for ₹20.59 lakh towards the honorarium for anganwadi workers and helpers, and funds for nutritious food, care products, training and so on.

Important period

The period from six months to six years was very critical in the growth and development of child. However, with women in many households going to work, young children were not in a position to be looked after well. The creches attached to anganwadis will ensure that children of women working in the organised and non-organised sector and agriculture are safe during the day, their health and nutrition is taken care of and they get all-round development through preschool activities.

The creches will function from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The anganwadi and creche workers and helpers will work in shifts.

Breakfast, lunch, and light meals will be served to the children.

The women’s steering committee and the 12th Five-year Plan steering committee had recommended that anganwadis be raised to anganwadi-cum-creches. These would come up in association with panchayats, the Minister said.