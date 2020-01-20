Thiruvananthapuram

State-level Pulse Polio drive launched

Drive to be held over 3 days

Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja inaugurated the State-level Pulse Polio immunisation drive at the community health centre at Vilappil in the district.

Though India had been declared polio-free, the circulation of wild polio virus in neighbouring Afghanistan and Pakistan was a cause for concern, the Minister said.

The immunisation drive would be conducted across three days.

Door-to-door visits

Booth-level immunisation on the first day will be followed up with door-to-door visits to administer Pulse Polio drops.

As many as 24,247 vaccination booths and an equal number of teams to conduct house visits have been arranged.

Comments
