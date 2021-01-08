State first in NSE index: Governor

Thiruvananthapuram

08 January 2021 18:13 IST

The State ranked first in the National School Education (NSE) Index by the NITI Aayog, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in his policy address on Friday.

During the pandemic, the General Education Department launched a digital classes programme, with classes for grades 1 to 12 being telecast on Victers channel right from the start of the academic year.

Work on 50% of the targeted 2,000 schools as part of a campaign to improve their physical infrastructure with the support of people’s representatives, local bodies, and the public has been completed.

All classrooms for Classes 8 to 12 in government and aided schools had been converted into smart classrooms, while high-tech labs have been set up in primary and upper primary schools.

Academic master plans had been prepared in all schools and novel academic programmes launched for achieving academic excellence.

Learning enhancement programmes such as Shraddha, Sasthotsavam, and Ganithotsavam had also helped students.