Thiruvananthapuram

‘State can be economic powerhouse’

Valedictory session of annual convention of Trivandrum Management Association held

Kerala has tremendous potential to emerge as an economic powerhouse of the country by taking advantage of the transformations by creating the right ecosystem in the knowledge economy, according to Arun Kumar, Chairman and CEO of KPMG.

If Kerala creates the right ecosystem for new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to flourish, the State can secure a pioneering status,” said Mr Kumar, addressing the valedictory session of TRIMA 2020, the flagship annual management convention of Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), here on Friday.

The theme of the two-day event was ‘A Vision for Kerala- Work in a Changing World.’ H.Vinod, Senior Vice President TMA and C Padmakumar, Co-Chairman, TRIMA 2020, also spoke.

More than 200 delegates, including doyens of industry, professionals, policy makers, and members of business fraternity attended the conclave.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 29, 2020 1:04:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/state-can-be-economic-powerhouse/article30946535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY