‘State can be economic powerhouse’

Kerala has tremendous potential to emerge as an economic powerhouse of the country by taking advantage of the transformations by creating the right ecosystem in the knowledge economy, according to Arun Kumar, Chairman and CEO of KPMG.

“If Kerala creates the right ecosystem for new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to flourish, the State can secure a pioneering status,” said Mr Kumar, addressing the valedictory session of TRIMA 2020, the flagship annual management convention of Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), here on Friday.

The theme of the two-day event was ‘A Vision for Kerala- Work in a Changing World.’ H.Vinod, Senior Vice President TMA and C Padmakumar, Co-Chairman, TRIMA 2020, also spoke.

More than 200 delegates, including doyens of industry, professionals, policy makers, and members of business fraternity attended the conclave.