Startup Mission-mentored ventures bag honours

Two start-ups mentored by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) have brought laurels to the State bagging honours in separate events.

While biosensing technology provider Codeofduty Innovations emerged winner at the All India Hackfury2 hackathon organised by Intel in association with online coding platform HackerEarth, agri startup Farmers Fresh Zone made it to the finals of the UNO SEED Low Carbon Awards 2019.

Elixir

Codeofduty Innovations has developed a technology called Elixir, which is a prototype band that can be worn on the wrist.

The band is connected to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform in wireless mode where one can start training different hand gestures. Once the training is done, the band will start detecting these pre-trained gestures. Farmers Fresh Zone was one among the 24 global start-ups and one of the four Indian ventures that entered the finals. The SEED Awards for Entrepreneurship in Sustainable Development is an annual feature designed to identify the most innovative and promising locally-led start-up eco-inclusive enterprises in developing and emerging economies.

Team Elixir bagged the first prize pipping 50 teams that were shortlisted from around 5,000 registrations. Out of the 50 start-ups, 16 were shortlisted for an onsite contest at IISC Bangalore on October 21. The 16 finalists included teams from IITs and startup firms. The winners were selected by a jury comprising experts from companies, including Amazon, Salesforce, Intel, CSIR and TCS.