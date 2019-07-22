Star presence at Neelakanta Sivan music fete

The Sree Neelakantan Sivan Puraskaram will be presented to violinist M. Subramonia Sarma at the inaugural of the 44th Sree Neelakanta Sivan Aaradhana Music Festival on Wednesday.

The festival, which will be till August 4, is organised by the Sree Neelakanta Sivan Sangeetha Sabha Trust in connection with the death anniversary of Neelakanta Sivan on July 29. V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, will inaugurate the festival on Wednesday.

The Yuva Pratibha Purasakam will also be presented to Kadanad G. Ananthakrishnan, Anand R. Jayaram, Harikrishnan P.L., Udupi S. Sreejith, Viswesh Swaminathan, and Swetha Ananthasivan.

On Wednesday, a nadaswaram concert by A. Vijay Karthikeyan and B. Prakash Ilayaraja will be held at 6 p.m. A vocal concert by Viswesh Swaminathan at 4 p.m. will be followed by a vocal concert by Bangalore G. Ravikiran at 6 p.m. on July 25. Vocal concerts by Sai Vignesh and Amrutha Venkatesh will be held at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, on July 26. Rajani Hariharan will give a vocal recital at 4 p.m. on July 27, followed by a concert by Aswathi Tirunal Ramavarma at 6 p.m.

Four programmes will be held on July 28. A vocal concert by S. Kishore at 9.30 a.m. will be followed by that of disciples of Parvatheepuram H. Padmanabha Iyer. Veena Venkitaramani will give a veena recital at 4 p.m. Carnatic exponent Sanjay Subrahmanyan will enthral listeners at 6 p.m. A mandolin concert by Umasree will be held on July 29, the death anniversary of Neelakanta Sivan. A vocal recital by Carnatic and playback singer Sid Sriram will follow at 6 p.m.

Keerthana Vaidyanathan will perform on July 30, followed by a concert by Parvatheepuram H. Padmanabha Iyer. On July 31, a vocal concert by Bharadwaj Subramoniam will be followed by Sangeetha Upanyasam by Visakha Hari. Vivek Sadasivan’s vocal concert on August 1 will be followed by a performance by sisters Archana and Aarathi. On August 2, Meenakshy Dev M. will sing and a concert by Sankaran Namboothiri will follow. After a vocal recital by Sruthy and Swathy, Jayanthy Kumaresh will play the veena. On August 4, there will be a vocal concert by Vignesh Anand and a ‘Namasankeerthanam’ by H. Ramakrishnan and party.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, will deliver the inaugural address at the valedictory of the 12-day festival. A vocal concert by N.J. Nandini will follow.