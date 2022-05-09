Stale food seized from eateries

Improvement notice issued to a few restaurants

The city Corporation's health wing continued its inspections of eateries in the capital on the third consecutive day, in which stale food was seized from various establishments and notices issued. At checks conducted at the Irani Restaurant in Nanthancode, cooking oil which has been reused several times, stale chicken, beef, chapati and green peas stored in the freezer were seized and destroyed. The team also seized eight kilograms of banned plastic carrybags from the restaurant.

The health squad also found that Hotel Mooncity in the Medical College health circle and Geethanjali Tiffin Centre near Nanthancode have been functioning in unhygienic conditions. Improvement notices were issued to these establishments. Stale food was seized from the KP Students Centre boys’ hostel at Kunnukuzhy, after raids were conducted here based on complaints from students.

At Vizhinjam

In the Vizhinjam zone, the health squad closed down the Alauddin Restaurant, from which stale food was seized. Improvement notices were issued to Hotel Fathima, Hotel Bismi, Hotel Anas, and Lahar wayside eatery in Vizhinjam. Mayor Arya Rajendran said that the checks would continue in the coming days too.