Thiruvananthapuram

Stale fish seized

Food safety officials seized 2,128 kg more of stale and contaminated fish on Sunday, taking the total ‘catch’ in raids over the past eight days to over one lakh kg.

Raids were conducted in 117 centres on Easter day as part of Operation Sagar Rani. Notices have been issued to four persons. As much as 2,043 kg of tuna was seized at the Aryankavu check-post in Kollam. Food safety officers also seized 67 kg from Ernakulam and 18 kg from Malappuram.

