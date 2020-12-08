Stage set for polls to 90 local bodies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 December 2020 00:58 IST

Collector asks voters to strictly observe COVID-19 protocol at polling stations

The stage is set for Tuesday’s elections for 1,727 wards of 90 local bodies in the district, including the 100-ward Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Polling is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. A ‘mock poll’ will be held at 6 a.m. at all polling stations in the presence of the candidates or their polling agents.

Many of the urban wards are witnessing three-cornered battles among the Left Democratic Front, the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The contest in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a keenly watched one with the LDF looking to retain power and the BJP hoping to increase its seat tally from the 35 it won in 2015.

District Collector Navjot Khosa, who is also the District Election Officer, appealed to the voters to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocol at the polling stations. Sanitiser should be used on entering and exiting the booths.

The district has 28,26,190 voters, including 14,89,287 women, 13,36,882 men, and 21 transgender persons, according to data released by the district administration on Monday.

As many as 18,37,307 voters are in the electoral rolls of the three-tier panchayats. Among them, 9,73,932 are women, 8,63,363 are men, and 12 are transgender persons.

The Corporation has 8,02,799 voters. They include 4,18,065 women, 3,84,726 men, and eight transgender voters.

Among the four municipalities, Neyyattinkara has 64,475 voters in all. Of these, 34,236 are women and 30,239 are men.

Attingal has 32,658 voters, including 14,983 women and 17,675 men. Varkala has 32,985 voters, including 17,985 women and 15,000 men. Nedumangad has 55,966 voters in all, including 30,086 women, 25,879 men, and one transgender voter.

3,281 polling stations

Thiruvananthapuram district has 3,281 polling stations — 814 in urban areas and 2,467 in rural regions.

Elections are being held for 1,299 wards in 73 grama panchayats, 155 wards in 11 block panchayats, 26 district panchayat divisions, 147 wards in the four municipalities and 100 wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Polling materials were distributed to election officials — 16,405 officials are on duty in the district — along with COVID-19 safety kits that include personal protective equipment kits, sanitiser, masks, face shields, and gloves. Senior election officials and the police intervened following heavy rush, in violation of the COVID-19 protocols, at the distribution centre at Nalanchira on Monday morning.

Identification documents

Voters can produce any of the following documents for establishing their identity: the electors photo identity cards (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, photo-affixed SSLC book, and photo-affixed passbooks issued by nationalised banks within six months prior to the election. New voters can use identity cards issued by the State Election Commission.