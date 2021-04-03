Stadium sports a carnival ambience to welcome Modi

Cricket pitch at Karyavattom barricaded to prevent damage

A carnival-like atmosphere prevailed at the Karyavattom Sports Hub-Greenfield International Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally on Friday.

Some of the young and old who stepped in to listen to Mr. Modi were seen wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the BJP flag or its poll symbol, lotus. Some others held party flags, placards with photos of the Prime Minister and various candidates, and colourful posters. A few others were wearing eye-catching masks and sunshades.

Young supporters running around with flags, cheering the speakers and candidates added to the festive mood. A few candidates addressed the gathering till the arrival of the Prime Minister, using the opportunity to make a last-minute appeal to the voters.

Candidates cheered

Sobha Surendran, contesting from the Kazhakuttam constituency, was wildly cheered, when she was described by the organisers as ‘Malikappuram’ and ‘Jhansi Rani’.

Party candidates actor Krishnakumar G., Kummanam Rajasekharan, V.V. Rajesh, P.K. Krishnadas, Chenkal S. Rajasekharan Nair, and Karamana Jayan were also warmly welcomed.

Huge flex boards of Mr. Modi and the BJP president J. P. Nadda were erected in the stadium and the flower-bedecked podium in front of the North Pavilion had an arch with the tagline ‘Kerala with Modi’ in English and Malayalam.

The green turf of the stadium, the only ground in Kerala to host international cricket matches, was reserved for VVIPs and mediapersons.

The cricket pitch in the middle was barricaded to prevent any damage and the organisers continuously made announcements, asking cadres to confine to the gallery. Some anxious moments were witnessed when a group of youngsters took out a rally to the turf sporting face masks and carrying banners “We support Metroman’.

By the time Mr. Modi landed at the venue at 7.22 p.m., the galleries were full. The Prime Minister got a standing ovation as he greeted the supporters.

He wound up his speech at 8.10 p.m. and soon the galleries were empty.