Thiruvananthapuram

SSLC, HSE, KU examsto go on as scheduled

Students instructed not to walk in groups

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) have postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in view of the COVID-19 spread, but the State government has decided to go ahead with Class 8 and 9, SSLC, higher secondary education (HSE), and vocational higher secondary education examinations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said as the examinations were being held with proper precautions, there was no need to put them off. Only a few examinations remained to be conducted, he said. Students should be instructed not to walk in groups while arriving for the examinations or returning home.

The University of Kerala has said there will be no change in the schedule of examinations that are under way.

The decision comes despite a directive by the University Grants Commission to postpone examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an official release, the university stated that the guidelines laid down by the Health Department were being strictly adhered to. Principals and superintendents of examination centres have been issued directives in this regard.

