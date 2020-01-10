SSI murder: radical link being probed

At least one of the suspects wanted by the Tamil Nadu Police in the fatal shooting of Special Sub Inspector of Police (SSI), Wilson, reportedly had a rendezvous with the law in Kerala earlier.

Investigators said the Karamana police had arrested the prime suspect, Abdul Sameem of Thiruvithancodu, Thuckalay, in 2013 on the charge of wanton cruelty to animals. He had allegedly carried out sword practice on stray dogs. The court granted him bail and ordered him to report to the station house officer weekly once.

The Kerala Police said initial reports from their counterparts in Tamil Nadu suggested the youth were part of a 12-member gang of radicalised youth involved in covert martial training in a remote seaside locality in Kanyakumari district. They frequently visited Thiruvananthapuram and had relatives and associates in town.

On Thursday, the Q-branch of the Tamil Nadu Police had staked out a coastal neighbourhood in the capital district where they believed the accused had taken refuge after the crime. A warren of narrow streets marks the densely populated locality, and the police ruled out a house-to-house search operation. The Kerala Police backed the search operations and put armed commandos on the standby for rapid deployment in the event of a firefight.

‘UAPA provisions’

Security agencies have deemed the fatal shooting of the Tamil Nadu officer as an act of war against the State. The Kanyakumari police have reportedly evoked the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Investigators are probing whether the youth had drawn inspiration from radical online propagandists to carry out the attack.

They pointed out that in 2018, the Tamil Nadu Police had arrested a Chennai-based IT professional Dawood Suleiman on the charge of inspiring acts of war against the State by starting a primarily online campaign named Base Movement. The Q-branch was retracing the digital footprints of the suspects on the internet. Officials said the agency had not ruled out the possibility of the suspects being influenced by Zaharan Hashim, the Tamil-speaking architect of the Easter day bombings in Sri Lanka.