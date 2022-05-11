Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering celebrates silver jubilee

Minister for Transport Antony Raju release logo of year-long celebrations

The Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering (SCTCE), established under the Transport department at Pappanamcode, is celebrating its silver jubilee.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju released the logo of the year-long silver jubilee celebrations on Wednesday. More than 2,000 students are currently enrolled in the college in the BTech, MTech and PhD streams.

The college, established in 1995, runs BTech courses in Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Mechanical (Automobile) Engineering. It has postgraduate courses in Computer Science and Engineering, Signal Processing and Machine Design.

Approved by the AICTE, the college is a recognised research educational institution affiliated to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU). The SCTCE has also entered into a twinning programme with the UK's Birmingham City University, a statement said.

The SCTCE is collaborating with the Motor Vehicles department on a research project for conversion of diesel-fuelled buses into electric vehicles. The college is also part of various collaborative research projects involving national-level research institutions.

The State government had kicked off a number of development activities at the college in 2020. A 16,000-sq.ft. women’s hostel and a two-storeyed, 8,000-sq.ft. library block are being constructed at a cost of ₹9 crore.

The government has also sanctioned ₹9 crore each in 2021 and 2022 to the college under the Academic Infrastructure Development Scheme. Construction of research and academic blocks, an innovation centre for automobile research, nano-electronics lab, innovation centre for Internet of Things and an artificial intelligence innovation lab are being taken up under this programme.

College principal V. Shyam Prakash, faculty members and students were present at the logo release.