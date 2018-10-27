Sree Chitra acquires3D bioprinting facility

more-in

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology has initiated cutting-edge research and development in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine by setting up a 3D bioprinting facility, which will facilitate the fabrication of biomedical parts which will be functionally close to natural tissues.

The new facility, with computer-aided design (CAD) technology, is expected to usher in the development of a whole range of new biomedical products for the health-care segment, including the possibility of developing artificial organs for organ transplant, through tissue engineering, said an official release issued by the SCTIMST here on Friday.

The SCTIMST is already involved in the process of developing ‘bio inks,’ which are made up of living cells and specially tailored biomaterials, for developing (printing) complex tissue models which are closer to natural tissues.

Liver tissues

It has already developed bioinks to print functional liver tissues from hepatocytes. These artificial tissues can be used in the pharma industry for drug screening to test liver toxicity.

Using 3D bioprinting, personalised organs or constructs can be developed for repair of bone and cartilage tissues also.

One of the main applications of tissue engineering is in creating viable artificial organs for transplant, as shortage of organs for transplant in end-stage chronically ill patients is a problem world over.

3D bioprinting makes it possible for fabricating patient-specific ‘scaffolds’ using biomaterials in the laboratory, on which live cells or tissues isolated from the patient can be grown to create complete and functional artificial organs, with the help of CAD.

The use of patients’ own cells would also do away with the possibility of tissue rejections when the organ is implanted.

Precision in placing

One of the main advantages of this new facility would be the precision in placing cells and biomolecules, so that new tissue generation and maturation as well as its functionality can be matched perfectly.