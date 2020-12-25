Spirit of Christmas envelops city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 December 2020 00:21 IST

Collector asks people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols

The Christmas spirit has enveloped the capital city although the COVID-19 pandemic has put a dampener on the festivities this year.

Commercial centres, including bakeries and restaurants, witnessed rush on the Christmas eve on Thursday.

Special services were held at the St. Joseph’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Palayam, and the St. Mary’s Cathedral at Pattom by observing the COVID-19 protocol. In its Christmas greetings, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) expressed the wish that Christmas would bring new hope and consolation to the global community caught in the grip of the pandemic.

Given the health scenario, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration has requested the public not to indulge in Christmas-New Year celebrations disregarding COVID-19 protocols.

“Everyone should take care to enjoy the festivities wearing masks and maintaining physical distance,” District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Thursday. She also urged the people to avoid visiting the homes of relatives and friends as far as possible. Special care should be given to senior citizens, children and pregnant women, Ms. Khosa said.

There is every need to remain on high alert given the possibility of a stronger second wave of COVID-19 outbreak, the District Collector said.

In tourist spots

The police and the Excise Department have increased vigil in tourist spots and hotels.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has urged the public to be careful when handling electrical equipment such as decorative lighting for the Christmas-New Year festivities.