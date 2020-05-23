Special trains to stop at Thiruvalla from Monday

PATHANAMTHITTA

23 May 2020 23:01 IST

Subcollector reviews arrangements at station

Subcollector Vinay Goyal inspected the Thiruvalla railway station on Saturday to take stock of the arrangements there with Railways allotting stoppage for special trains at the station from Monday.

Dr. Goyal said passengers alighting at the station would be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 . There would be only one exit gate at the station.

As many as 250 Non-Resident Keralites may be reaching Thiruvalla on each train. The train would be arriving on platform-III and the passengers would be led to platform-I, ensuring physical distancing.

Dr. Goyal said the municipal health wing and Fire and Rescue Services personnel would sanitise baggages and other belongings and check passengers for symptoms of COVID-19 on Platform-I.

A Health Department team would collect samples from those with symptoms and refer them to corona care centres.

All passengers would have to remain in quarantine for 14 days either at their home or at a corona care centre.

Hospital quarantine

A total of 31 persons, including eight COVID-19 patients, are in quarantine.

No new case of SARS-CoV-2 infection was reported in the district.

A total of 23 expatriates, 15 of them women, came to the district from Dubai, Manama, and Rome in the past 24 hours. Of this, 17 people were referred to the corona care centres.