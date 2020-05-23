Thiruvananthapuram

Special trains to stop at Thiruvalla from Monday

Subcollector reviews arrangements at station

Subcollector Vinay Goyal inspected the Thiruvalla railway station on Saturday to take stock of the arrangements there with Railways allotting stoppage for special trains at the station from Monday.

Dr. Goyal said passengers alighting at the station would be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 . There would be only one exit gate at the station.

As many as 250 Non-Resident Keralites may be reaching Thiruvalla on each train. The train would be arriving on platform-III and the passengers would be led to platform-I, ensuring physical distancing.

Dr. Goyal said the municipal health wing and Fire and Rescue Services personnel would sanitise baggages and other belongings and check passengers for symptoms of COVID-19 on Platform-I.

A Health Department team would collect samples from those with symptoms and refer them to corona care centres.

All passengers would have to remain in quarantine for 14 days either at their home or at a corona care centre.

Hospital quarantine

A total of 31 persons, including eight COVID-19 patients, are in quarantine.

No new case of SARS-CoV-2 infection was reported in the district.

A total of 23 expatriates, 15 of them women, came to the district from Dubai, Manama, and Rome in the past 24 hours. Of this, 17 people were referred to the corona care centres.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 11:01:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/special-trains-to-stop-at-thiruvalla-from-monday/article31660542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY