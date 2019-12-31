Special tour of VSSC for science meet students

It was a unique experience for more than 650 students on Monday as they were taken on a special tour of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a key facility of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Thumba here.
The students are in Thiruvananthapuram for the National Children's Science Congress.
In all, 658 students and their teachers got the rare opportunity to visit the ISRO facility which is the lead agency for launch vehicles.
During an interaction with VSSC staff, they were given a glimpse of various space-related programmes planned by ISRO from 2021 to 2040.
Documentary
A documentary on the history of the Indian space programme was screened on the occasion.
The youngsters also got an opportunity to visit the space museum in the VSSC campus which has on display scale models of rockets and satellites.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.