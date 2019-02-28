Special team constituted for nabbing former cleric

The Kerala police have constituted a special investigation team to apprehend the former Muslim cleric who has been on the run after being booked for raping a minor.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Wednesday issued orders to constitute a 14-member team which will come under the direct supervision of the Inspector General, Thiruvananthapuram Range. The team, which will comprise of D. Ashokan, Crime Branch Dy.SP, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, who currently handles the responsibilities of the Nedumangad Dy.SP; Palode Circle Inspector K.B. Manoj Kumar, Vithura Station House Officer V. Nijam, will be strengthened by three sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, two senior civil police officers and three civil police officers.

The investigation in the case had reached a dead end with the police pursuing various leads and deploying teams to Kochi and Bengaluru. As many as five teams were currently on the hunt for the prime accused, Shafeeq Al Qassimi, the former Imam of Tholicode Jamaath. The police have submitted a report at the court after listing as many as seven accused in the case, including the prime accused’s brothers who allegedly provided him safe refuge.

Social media

The former Imam was also charged with relevant provisions for purported posting statements on social media that divulged the identity of the victim.