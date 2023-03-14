Special schools to organise Secretariat protest

March 14, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Association for the Intellectually Disabled, an umbrella organisation of special schools for the intellectually disabled, will organise a Secretariat protest on Thursday.

The association, in a statement here on Tuesday, alleged that special schools are being continuously neglected by the State government. Parents of special children, employees, and management representatives will take part in the protest, it said.

According to the statement, special schools have not received the package for the 2022-23 financial year though funds for the same were sanctioned in June last year. In the 2021-22 financial year too, the special schools received only a fraction of the amount allocated in the Budget – only ₹22.5 crore was distributed against the ₹95 crore earmarked for the sector in the Budget. This has greatly affected the functioning of the schools, the statement alleged.