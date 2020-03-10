Special bus, train services help clear rush

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 March 2020 01:17 IST

Special trains operated by Railways, increase in coaches in important trains and services operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) came in handy for hundreds of women devotees who came for the Attukal Pongala on Monday to return home.

Immediately after the completion of the pongala ritual, Railways operated the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kollam Special from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.30 p.m. The second special train to Kollam was operated at 4.15 p.m. At 5.30 p.m, another special train was operated to Kollam.

The Kochuveli-Nagercoil special train left at 4.30 p.m. Train 56315 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil Passenger, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.10 p.m., was advanced and left here at 3 p.m.

Train 56317 Kochuveli-Nagercoil passenger train, scheduled to leave Kochuveli at 11.40 a.m., was rescheduled to leave Kochuveli at 1.45 p.m. to clear the extra rush of devotees.

Additional stoppages for 13 trains and augmentation of extra coaches in 10 passenger trains also helped to clear the rush.

Buses from various spots

The KSRTC pooled 270 buses in the capital for clearing the rush of women devotees. Till 5.30 p.m., the KSRTC operated 432 long-distance services. From Fort HS, Kamaleswaram, Pappanamcode, Karamana, Killippalam, Panavila, Bakery Junction, Statue, Velayambalam and PMG, the KSRTC operated 300 ordinary services for the benefit of the women devotees.

At many places, the KSRTC employees and the police personnel worked hand in hand to regulate traffic and enable the women to board the buses. The presence of the sub inspectors from the traffic wing also ensured there were no traffic snarls at the junctions from where the KSRTC operated the services.

Operation plan

KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director M.P. Dinesh talked to the police officials to ensure the smooth operation of services. Superintendent of Police V. Ajith visited the South Zone office of the KSRTC and held discussions. The KSRTC prepared the service operation plan for buses in consultation with Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, South, M.K. Zulfikar.

All KSRTC services started as per the plan and the rush in the city was cleared within one-and-a-half hours after pongala, G. Anil Kumar, Executive Director, South Zone, KSRTC, said.