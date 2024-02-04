ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker violated all norms by rejecting discussion on SFIO probe: M.M. Hassan

February 04, 2024 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

He said the Chief Minister should have presented the resolution against the Union government

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer. File. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan on Saturday accused Speaker A.N. Shamseer of violating to all norms to prevent any discussion on the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) inquiry into the now dormant IT company owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, T Veena. In a statement on Saturday, he said a notice for adjournment motion is usually declined only after a reply from the Chief Minister. But the Speaker did not follow that precedent on this issue.

He said the Chief Minister should have presented the resolution against the Union government. However, he had stayed away from the House as he was afraid to answer the allegations against his daughter’s company. The Chief Minister’s refusal to respond to the allegations is undemocratic. Mr. Vijayan has no legal and moral authority to continue as Chief Minister and should resign, said Mr.Hassan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US