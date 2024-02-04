Speaker violated all norms by rejecting discussion on SFIO probe: M.M. Hassan

February 04, 2024 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan on Saturday accused Speaker A.N. Shamseer of violating to all norms to prevent any discussion on the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) inquiry into the now dormant IT company owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, T Veena. In a statement on Saturday, he said a notice for adjournment motion is usually declined only after a reply from the Chief Minister. But the Speaker did not follow that precedent on this issue.

He said the Chief Minister should have presented the resolution against the Union government. However, he had stayed away from the House as he was afraid to answer the allegations against his daughter’s company. The Chief Minister’s refusal to respond to the allegations is undemocratic. Mr. Vijayan has no legal and moral authority to continue as Chief Minister and should resign, said Mr.Hassan.

