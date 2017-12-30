SPC platoons hold Xmas camp

A three-day Christmas camp of Student Police Cadets (SPC) at St Mary’s Higher Secondary School drew to a close here on Friday.
As many as four platoons comprising 22 students each took part in the camp where they learnt about waste management, disaster management, traffic awareness, SPC values and objectives, and soft skills.
Former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan during whose tenure the SPC project began was to inaugurate the function, but could not make it owing to a hospital visit.
In his address, school Principal C.C. John said having an SPC unit in a school helped improve the discipline there. The SPC was a system that working systematically in the State, he said. He also spoke about the message of peace, love, and happiness that Christmas stood for.
