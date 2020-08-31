SPC donates house for indigent family

Alappuzha

31 August 2020 08:07 IST

District Police Chief P.S. Sabu handed over the keys of a house constructed under the aegis of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project for an impoverished family at Thampakachuvadu here on Saturday.

According to the officials, a physically challenged woman who is a widow and her ailing daughter had been living in a dilapidated house.

Family’s plight

After their plight was brought to the notice of SPC district officials by SPC assistant nodal officer Jayachandran, the Alappuzha police and SPC decided to construct a home for the family.

Advertising

Advertising

District Crime Records Bureau Dy.SP S. Vidyadharan, Cherthala Dy.SP K. Subhash and others were present at the function where the keys were handed over to the family.