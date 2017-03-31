Spat between VC and varsity union still on

The stand-off between the authorities of the University of Kerala and the university union over the conduct of the ongoing youth festival refuses to die down.

The issue took an acrimonious turn on Thursday when organisers of the youth festival, led by union chairperson S. Ashitha, general secretary R. Amal, and others, including festival organising committee chairman V. Sivankutty, general convener Prathin Saj Krishna, and Syndicate member A.A. Rahim, laid a siege to the offices of Pro-Vice Chancellor N. Veeramanikandan and Director of Student Services T. Vijayalakshmi against the alleged delay in releasing additional grant for the event.

The protesters accused the officials, including Vice Chancellor P.K. Radhakrishnan, of attempting to scuttle the smooth conduct of the event by withholding funds and denying permission for university employees to take part in organising the festival.

‘False statements’

However, Dr. Radhakrishnan, in a statement, denied the allegations and accused the organisers of making false statements in order to malign him. While the organisers claimed that a demand to discuss the issue of additional grant at the previous Syndicate meet was turned down, the VC said the topic did not figure in the agenda for the meeting.

He said that the university had already sanctioned ₹22.50 lakh out of the total ₹30 lakh that had been allocated for the union in the 2016-17 budget.

However, the union was yet to regularise the funds that had been obtained as of yet. He added that the technical procedure for releasing the final instalment of ₹7.50 lakh was in its last phase.