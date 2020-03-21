Sparrow count yields a mixed result

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 March 2020 00:08 IST

Population marginally goes up, but many bastions report a fall in numbers

A survey done on Friday, World Sparrow Day, has recorded a marginal increase in the population of house sparrows in and around the city. The bird count has increased from 120 last year to 129. However, the study also threw up a few worrying trends with the bird count falling in certain pockets hitherto known as a safe refuge for the tiny, chirpy birds.

Survey by NGO

Despite a sharp increase in areas such as Sulaiman Street and Beemapally, there has been a marked fall in the number of sparrows in known hubs like the Connemara market, Chala, and Vettucaud.

The findings serve as an indicator for stepping up conservation activities.

The survey was conducted by the Travancore Nature History Society (TNHS), a city-based non-governmental organisation that has been taking count of house sparrows to mark the occasion since 2010.

The house sparrow population at the Connemara market, considered a bastion of the species for long, has remained in a precarious position in the past few years. Only 26 birds were found in the market this year, as against last year’s 33. The area had recorded counts as high as 148 in 2012 and 101 in 2013.

Nests in poor shape

Nests installed on the market premises by nature clubs used to attract the birds earlier. But now, with the nests falling into disrepair, the birds are opting for other places.

No birds were spotted at Statue, Thampanoor, and M.G. Road. In the Chala bazaar and nearby areas, the number of house sparrows has dwindled. While no sparrows were spotted in the Power House road or the adjoining Sabhapathy Kovil street, six were found at the Kothuval street.

Only six birds were found in Vettucaud that had recorded the presence of 19 birds last year. None were found at Manacaud, Pettah, and Peroorkada markets.

The Sulaiman Street in Valiyathura recorded a relatively high count of 35 birds, most of which were seen perched on branches of bushes and small trees rather than on ground and electric wires. This is inferred to be due to the oppressive heat in the region. Coastal areas of Beemapally and Vizhinjam also witnessed the presence of 20 and 10 birds respectively.

According to TNHS member Kalesh S., the primary reason for a fall in bird count in certain pockets is the non-availability of food. Bird feeders that ensured an availability of grains and water were necessary in sustaining the house sparrow population.