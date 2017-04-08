Sparking a fondness for Malayalam

A language workshop will be held under the aegis of Malayalam Pallikkoodam and the State Institute of Languages in May.

The workshop will be held at Government Model HSLP School, Thycaud, from May 2 to 10 with the aim of kindling children’s interest in Malayalam language. Hundred children in the 10-15 age group will be admitted. The classes, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be led by experts under the leadership of poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair.

Main programmes

The main topics include basic structure of Malayalam language, grammar, usage, style, construction, poetry recitation, story telling, and folk songs. Classes will be held by prominent people in areas such as Kerala culture, history, politics, administration, and journalism. Children will be given opportunities to play, savour local cuisine, and attend study tour to a village. A committee, with school headmaster James P. Samuel as chairman and including Mayor V.K. Prasanth and Corporation Education standing committee chairperson S. Unnikrishnan, has been, a statement here said.

Application forms

Application forms can be had from the State Institute of Languages’ library on Government Press Road. Call 0471 2331581, 9995460438 or e-mail:malayaalam

pallikkoodam@gmail.com