Sparjan Kumar takes over as Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner

Thiruvananthapuram

02 January 2022 07:46 IST

Inspector General G. Sparjan Kumar assumed charge as the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner on Saturday. He replaced Balram Kumar Upadhyay who was promoted and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Training during the major reshuffle in the top echelons of the police force.

Mr. Sparjan, who had earlier helmed the City police for one-and-a-half years until August 2017, stated his intentions to crack down on drug proliferation in the State capital. A 10-member special squad led by the Assistant Commissioner, Narcotic Cell, has been constituted for the purpose.

Divya V. Gopinath and Ankit Asokan also took charge as the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic), Thiruvananthapuram City, respectively on the day. (EOM)

