Southern Naval Command Commanding-in-Chief visits Sainik School, Kazhakuttam

Cadets urged to be upright and sincere in their endeavours

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC), visited Sainik School, Kazhakuttam, his alma mater, on Thursday.

The officer and his wife Sapna Chawla were accorded a reception by the Sainik School Kazhakuttam fraternity. Principal Col. Dhirendra Kumar, Principal, and other officers were present.

1977 alumnus

An alumnus of the 1977 batch, he had spent three years at Sainik School, Kazhakuttam. In January 1978, he joined the National Defence Academy and was later commissioned in the Indian Navy in 1982.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice Admiral expressed his delight on returning to his alma mater and recalled the days he spent as a cadet in the school.

The Vice Admiral urged the cadets of the school to be upright and sincere in their endeavours and to work hard.

He later took a tour of the campus, visiting the newly constructed dormitory for girl cadets, the cadets’ mess, Cherish Point and officers’ residences.