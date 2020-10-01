Soorya festival goes online

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 October 2020 08:44 IST

Event gets under way with a performance by K.J. Yesudas on Wednesday

The Soorya festival, one of the longest-running art and cultural events in the State, will shift to online platform this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duration of the festival will be cut short from 111 days to 11 days. All programmes will be recorded and broadcast. Each event will be of 30-minute duration.

On the first day of the festival on Wednesday, singer K.J. Yesudas performed. He has been performing at the Soorya festival for the past 43 years.

Advertising

Advertising

In the following days, dancers Manju Warrier, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Divya Unni, Asha Sarath, Priyadarshini Govind, Rama Vaidyanathan, Meenakshi Sreenivasan, Neena Prasad and Janaki Rangarajan will perform.

Tributes

The festival will pay tributes to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Pandit Jasraj by broadcasting their old performances at the festival. Pandit Ramesh Narayanan will present the programme.

The 111-day event which was planned for this year has been postponed to next year.

Stage events

The organisers of the festival hope to restart the stage events and film screenings by December end.

The usual editions of the annual festival comprise a host of events with 10 days dedicated to each discipline from ghazal nights to drama festivals and talk festivals.