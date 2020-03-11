Some dos and don’ts to fight COVID-19

11 March 2020 00:58 IST

Better to avoid public places and streamline hospital visits

There was some sense of jubilation among health activists in Kerala when the three patients tested positive for novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) recovered last month.

The joy was apparently shortlived as the State has been put on high alert again with more people getting infected with the virus now. Apart from being alert, the situation will have to be handled with care too, say doctors.

“At least till March-end, gatherings and celebrations in public places will have to be avoided. All religious communities will have to cooperate with this,” says P.K. Sunil, functionary of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA).

Advertising

Advertising

He says the rituals could be held in a minimal way, avoiding participation of a large number of people.

“Also, unnecessary travel plans should be dropped. Visit to shopping malls could be stopped,” Dr. Sunil says.

Those who return from COVID-19-infected countries should be willing to be home-quarantined for 14 days, he adds.

Hospital visits

The most important among the suggestions is to avoid hospital visits to reduce the chance of hospital-acquired infection.

If there are unavoidable circumstances that force you to go to a hospital, the duration of the visit should be kept to the bare minimum.

“No need to hang around there unnecessarily. There is always a chance of needle stick injuries if you are not careful on hospital premises. It may lead to future health hazards,” Dr. Sunil says.

Dozens of people accompanying accident victims to hospitals is not an uncommon sight. “There is no need to visit infants and those admitted for surgeries, as they stand a high chance of getting infected. If one person is admitted to the hospital, one bystander will do to help him. No need for the whole family and other relatives to go there,” Dr. Sunil says.

It is also mandatory to avoid taking children to hospitals while visiting patients there. “There is a practice of pregnant women bringing their older kids to the hospital while being admitted for delivery. That should be discouraged,” he says.

Patients should also take care while consulting doctors. “Cover face with a handkerchief if you cough or sneeze so that the droplets fall on it. Wet handkerchiefs should be washed and replaced,” Dr. Sunil adds.