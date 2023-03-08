Solution in sight for sanitary waste disposal by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

March 08, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After much delay, the city Corporation seems to have arrived at a solution to handling sanitary waste. The civic body is about to enter into an agreement with a private agency for collection of used sanitary pads, diapers and bio-medical waste. Many city residents have been finding it hard to dispose of used sanitary pads and diapers used by bed-ridden patients, although there is a collection mechanism for the other kinds of solid waste.

The civic body had twice in the past year called for expression of interest from agencies for the collection and processing of sanitary and bio-medical waste. However, no agency had responded to the call. Now, React Disaster Management Solutions, a private agency, has approached the Corporation. The agency has an agreement with the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited, a public limited company, which runs a bio-medical waste processing facility at Ambalamedu in Ernakulam.

The company had proposed three schemes for the collection of sanitary waste from city residents. As per the basic scheme, the residents have to pay a one-time registration fee of ₹100 plus 18% GST. For each kilogram of sanitary waste collected, the rate proposed was ₹50 plus 12% GST. Following negotiations with the Corporation, the agency has agreed to these amounts inclusive of the GST.

Mobile app

The agency will launch a mobile application through which the residents can register for periodic collection of sanitary waste. The system is expected to be in place within a few weeks after the signing of the agreement between the Corporation and the agency.

Following incessant demands for a solution to the sanitary waste problem, the Corporation had in 2019 decided to install incinerators at the community level across its 25 health circles. The civic body took up the project after seeing the acceptance and success of its experiment with mini incinerator projects at educational institutions and some government offices. However, this project did not take off.

Without a system in place, many people now burn sanitary waste in their backyards or hand it over to unauthorised agencies which often dump it in public spaces.