Thiruvananthapuram

Soldier arrested for attacking policemen

Soldier arrested

The Poonthura police have arrested a soldier on charges of assaulting and injuring police officers during a vehicle inspection. The 32-year-old man was identified as Kevin Wills of Poonthura, a Havildar attached to the Military Hospital, Bareilly. Poonthura SI Vishnu sustained a fracture on his arm and SI Anoop Chandran was injured in the incident, according to the police. The accused had quarrelled with a police patrol after he was stopped at Karimbuvila, Thiruvallam, at 9.30 a.m. on Monday for not wearing a helmet, the police said.

