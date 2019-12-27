Solar shadow game holds city in awe

Hundreds of people, young and old, flocked to the Central Stadium here to view the moon partially eclipse the sun on Thursday morning.

The Central Stadium was abuzz with excitement as enthusiasts started trooping in early to watch the eclipse that began soon after 8 a.m. The Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM), in association with the Breakthrough Science Society, had made elaborate arrangements for viewing the celestial event at the stadium.

A partial eclipse was visible in the southern parts of the State, while the northern districts were witness to an annular eclipse.

Four telescopes to project images of the eclipse on to a surface, solar filters, high-quality welder’s glass, pinhole cameras, woven palm fronds, besides a space for conducting experiments, and a quiz were arranged for the viewers.

Live feed of the eclipse from Nadapuram and the Central Stadium was streamed on a giant screen. Volunteers, KSSTM officials, Breakthrough members, and a University College faculty member were at hand to answer viewers’ questions and clarify doubts, KSSTM joint director Sreelatha K. said.

Hrishikesh Arun of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya was among the many children who were escorted by their parents to view the spectacle unfolding in the sky. The Class 3 student said he had never watched an eclipse before and did not want to miss out on the rare event.

Sneha B., a second-year Philosophy student at Neeramankara NSS College, was excited about seeing the magnified image of the eclipse through a huge telescope owned by a member of the Astro Kerala group. Standing in queue for nearly half an hour paid off when she managed to view the sun obscured by the moon near the end of the eclipse. Sneha was also upbeat by a calendar being distributed there and a poster exhibition put up.

Near Sneha’s queue was a monocular, using which projections of the eclipse could be seen on a sheet of paper. Four woven palm fronds were placed at another place through which the reflection of the eclipse could be seen inverted on a sheet of paper. A sundial nearby helped people to tell the time with the assistance of the volunteers Abhijit A. and Jyothish B., students of Model school, Thycaud. Devdutt, a Class 7 student and a volunteer, had prepared a pinhole camera using cardboard and aluminium foil to help the viewers see a reflection of the eclipse.

Basil Farraj and Inbal Siboni from Israel spent a long time going around the stadium and watching the progression of the eclipse. Basil who has a start-up company owns a telescope, while skywatching is a hobby for Inbal who has studied physics. The duo said last year was the time they became serious about observing the sky. When they heard about the eclipse being visible in India, they marked it on the calendar and made it a point to be in the State to view it during their trip.

Minister for Education C. Ravindranath and V.K. Prasanth, MLA, were among those who viewed the eclipse at the stadium.

Payasam stalls

Two payasam stalls were also arranged by the KSSTM to dispel superstitions surroundung consumption of food during eclipse.