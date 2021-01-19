Solar panels in reservoirs to be installed soon

The government has identified 4,01,273.95 sq m of space in the Idamalayar irrigation project.

The State government has expedited measures for installing floating solar panel units in the reservoirs under the Water Resources Department as part of a Statewide effort to tap the solar energy potential.

Under the Periyar valley irrigation project (PVIP), 6,27,236 sq metres have been identified at Perumbavoor and 3,316.71 sq metres under the PVIP division. A total of 34,140 sq m have been identified in the Chalakudy river diversion scheme. The other locations that have been identified include the reservoir of the Malankara dam and the main canal and tributaries of the Muvattupuzha valley irrigation project. The Kerala Water Authority had commissioned solar plants installed atop its Attukal and Thirumala tanks in Thiruvananthapuram in October 2020. The government is exploring the hydropower and solar energy potential of the State as part of achieving total electrification.