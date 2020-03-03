Solace from State, a roof over their head now

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sreedevi’s plight hit headlines in Dec. when she handed over four of her children to State’s foster care

The city Corporation handed over the keys to a new flat to a woman and her six children from Kaithamukku, whose acute poverty and starvation had shocked the State last December.

Sreedevi and her children have been provided a flat that was was yet to be allocated in the civic body’s complex at Kalladimukham.

Employment

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran handed over the keys to the flat, at a function held at the Corporation office on Monday. Corporation Mayor K. Sreekumar presided over the function.

The Corporation had also provided her employment as a sanitation worker, when her plight came to light. However, she had informed the civic body that she was not in a position to take up the job immediately as she had a baby to take care of.

The Mayor had told her that the offer would be open and she can join work whenever she was ready.

The plight of the family had come to light in December last year after local people dialled 1517 and alerted the Thanal project under the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, which extends assistance to children in trouble.

For foster care

The mother had handed over four of her six children to the care of the council.

According to the mother’s petition to the child welfare council, the father of the children, a daily wage labourer, is addicted to alcohol.

Abusive father

He was also abusive to the her and the children, Sreedevi had stated.