The Social Justice Department has commissioned a socio-economic survey of transgenders in the State.

The department has been undertaking a number of projects for the welfare of the transgender community as part of the Transgender Policy. To ensure equal rights, justice, and services for transgenders and for effective implementation of the department’s programmes meant for them, there is the need for an exact count of the members of the community. The department had last commissioned a socio-economic survey in 2014-15. Sangama, a non-governmental organisation that works for the rights of sexual minorities, had conducted the survey.

Online platform

Nearly 4,000 transgenders were surveyed, though snowball sampling identified an estimated 25,000 transgenders, says Syama S. Prabha, project officer, Transgender Cell.

Now, the department plans to conduct the socio-economic survey and individual development plan through an online platform.

Syama says there were many transgenders who were yet to reach the age of 18 when the earlier survey was conducted. Those people need to be included in the new exercise. There were many who had not revealed their identity owing to factors such as social stigma. Today, with increased visibility for them, there was likely to be a change in the status of many transgenders, and they could be interested in being part of the survey.

Also, despite the presence of community-based organisations (CBOs), quite a few transgenders remain marginalised and unaware of whom to approach for various services. The survey will help to reach out to such individuals. Syama says the survey will ensure confidentiality of the respondents and will have members of the community as field investigators.

From the six proposals received, the Centre for Management Development’s ₹19.91-lakh proposal was selected and approved.