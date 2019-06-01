Social impact study of Pattom flyover set to start

The three-month-long Social Impact Assessment (SIA) for the proposed 570-metre flyover at the Pattom junction of the National Highway-66 will commence next week.

The district administration has tasked Rajagiri Outreach, a society under the Rajagiri College of Social Science, Kalamassery, with carrying out the SIA study mandated by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

The officials of the Rajagiri Outreach and the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL) will inspect the site on Tuesday. The KRTL is a special purpose vehicle set up to execute the proposed Light Metro in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and the flyovers at Sreekaryam, Ulloor and Pattom.

The 0.29 hectares of land to be acquired has been marked by the KRTL and revenue officials. The sketch and alignment of the proposed flyover have been given to Rajagiri Outreach. The SIA study will commence next week and the report will be submitted by September to the District Collector, official sources said.

Besides the Light Metro, the ₹140-crore flyover, which extends from the vicinity of the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) headquarters to the Plamood junction, will also carry vehicular traffic. It will reduce traffic congestion at the Pattom and Plamood junctions.

Land is mainly being taken for the flyover from the KPSC headquarters and there will not be much displacement for local people, a KRTL official said.

The three flyovers were recommended by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) along the 21.82-km Technocity-Karamana elevated Light Metro corridor to solve traffic problems and ensure hassle-free movement of the motorists.

The SIA study for the 630-m ₹135.37-crore flyover at Sreekaryam was carried out by the Centre for Advanced Research in Health and Human Behaviour. The SIA study for the 443-metre flyover at Ulloor, estimated to cost ₹79.25 crore, was recently completed by the Institution for Rural Development (IRD).