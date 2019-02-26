Snacks sale: Corporation serves notice on multiplexes

The city Corporation has decided to clamp down on the practice of security staff at multiplexes checking the bags of customers to prevent snacks and beverages from outside being brought in. The State Human Rights Commission Chairman Antony Dominic had intervened in the issue following a complaint.

The Corporation has served notices to the theatres asking the owners not to prevent customers from bringing outside food into the theatre.

The local body has also demanded that the price list of the snacks and beverages sold in the outlets in the theatres be displayed both in Malayalam and English.

Activist Ragam Rahim had filed a complaint with the SHRC after a family was prevented from entering following bag checking.

Quite a few theatres in the city check the bags of customers, who are often forced to buy from the outlets at exorbitant prices.

Checks conducted

Following the Commission’s direction, the city Corporation and the Fort Police had conducted checks at the theatres and submitted a report to the SHRC.