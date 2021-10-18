In Kerala capital, smart street lighting to brighten key junctions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 October 2021 19:03 IST

A smart street lighting system is proposed to be implemented in the core area of the city under the Corporation's Smart City project. The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited had recently issued a call for tenders for the project, which is meant to automate the street lighting system in selected parts of the city.

The system will be an adaptive and intelligent one with pre-defined schedules for switching on and off as well as real-time monitoring of functioning from a centralised controller. The control centre will be in the Integrated Command Control Centre, which will come up in the Corporation premises. A group controller for all the lights will be available here.

Smart dimming

The brightness and functioning can be controlled automatically based on street occupancy or traffic. The system is expected to decrease the energy consumption and increase the lamp’s lifetime due to ‘smart dimming’. The system will be an intelligence-based self-evaluating one that would recommend maintenance and prevent failure due to abnormal functioning. The faults will be instantly signalled to pre-programmed mobile devices or computers at the Command Centre.

The first of the smart roads in the capital under the Smart City project is expected to be completed by February next year. Currently, roadworks are being carried out at Manaveeyam Veedhi, the road connecting Government Women’s College to Panavila and another road inside the Fort area.

The major component of the Smart Road project will be the 36.94 km of roads under the Public Works Department and the Kerala Road Fund Board in the core city area. The entire project is expected to be completed by February 2023.