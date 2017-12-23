Smart city (with box story on AMRUT)

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Smart City Special Purpose Vehicle held on Friday selected the technical committee for the scrutiny of the bids submitted by various management consultancies, for the implementation of the city Corporation’s Smart City project. The committee consists of Smart City CEO M. Beena, Finance Expenditure Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, Secretary of Urban Affairs B.Ashok, Chief Town Planner K.Ramanan and city Corporation Secretary L.S.Deepa.

Out of the nine companies which appeared for the pre-bid meeting for the selection of management consultancy, three companies responded finally - Wadia Techno-Engineering Services Limited, Mahindra Consulting Engineers Limited and IPE Global Limited. The evaluation of their technical and financial bids and selection of the consultant is expected to begin soon. The Corporation will execute an agreement with the selected consultant, following which the preparation of the Detailed Project Report for each of the projects will begin.

On Friday, the board also held discussion on the projects which can be implemented immediately by the local body itself, without a project management consultant.

“One of the projects which we can immediately begin is the one for setting up smart bus stops. The proposal is for 135 smart bus stops, with one each in each of the 100 wards and 35 more in the core area of the city. These bus stops will have wi-fi facility, display boards, mobile charging ports, drinking water and toilet facilities,” said a Corporation official.

Another plan is for the renovation of public toilets in the city. A total of 25 toilets have been identified for this. Drinking water kiosks are expected to be installed in various parts of the city. In addition, projects for waste management at source and e-governance also will be handled directly by the Corporation without the consultant.